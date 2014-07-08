Sharp frosts damage French wine production
BORDEAUX Sharp spring frosts are damaging production in some of France's most famous winemaking regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, posing a threat to growers' incomes.
LONDON Harry Potter has returned, in a short story posted online by J.K. Rowling that features her best-selling hero at a school reunion, approaching the age of 34 and showing a few grey hairs.
Written as an article in the fictional Daily Prophet newspaper under the headline "Dumbledore's Army Reunites at Quidditch World Cup Final", the 1,500-word story also features the two other main characters in the Harry Potter trio, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley - now married to each other.
Potter, Rowling writes, has clung to some aspects of his youth:
"About to turn 34, there are a couple of threads of silver in the famous ... black hair, but he continues to wear the distinctive round glasses that some might say are better suited to a style-deficient 12-year-old."
As the trio watch the final of the Quidditch contest - the celebrated Hogwarts sport involving flying broomsticks and enchanted balls - Rita Skeeter, a vicious journalist from previous novels, discusses their lives in a gossip column.
The seven Harry Potter novels, the first of which was published in 1997, became the best-selling book series ever and has been adapted into a multibillion-dollar film franchise.
The new story, on Rowling's website Pottermore, an interactive site for fans begun in 2011, is here
(Reporting by Tess Little; Editing by Larry King)
GUADALAJARA, Mexico Born at the turn of the past century, Maria Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos ($63) welfare payment for the elderly.