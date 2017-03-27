CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Saud Al Thani speaks at the Qatar UK Business and Investment Forum in London, Britain March 27, 2017 REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON The Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund which has a major stake in the London Stock Exchange, (LSE) will continue to support the London exchange whether or not merger talks with Deutsche Boerse go ahead, its CEO said in London on Monday.

"We are still waiting for the legals and regulators to answer back on the merger and we are very supportive. We will continue supporting the London exchange in whatever manner we can, whether Deutsche Boerse merger goes ahead or not," Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani told reporters on the sidelines of an investment forum in London.

The European Commission will shortly veto the proposed merger, four sources close to the matter said last week, scuppering plans to create Europe's biggest exchange.

Al-Thani also said Qatar had invested 60 percent of 35 billion dollars it pledged to invest in the United States in 2015.

