Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (L) arrive for their visit to the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dog is seen as Royal guard await Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh at the unveiling of the Robert Quigg VC memorial statue in Bushmills village, June 28, 2016 in Bushmills, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Carrie Davenport/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (L) arrive by steam train at Bellarena railway station in Bellarena, Northern Ireland, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a visit to the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON With her realm in a state of turmoil following last week's vote to leave the European Union, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who turned 90 in April, has not lost her sense of humor, joking that she was still alive.

Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch and Britain's longest-reigning monarch, made the quip, picked up by a TV crew, during a two-day tour to Northern Ireland.

Asked by the province's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness if she was well, the monarch replied: "Well I'm still alive."

She added: "I've been quite busy, there's quite a lot going on."

After six decades on the throne the queen has cut back on international tours but still regularly performs official duties around Britain and holds a weekly audience with the prime minister.

She has not made any public comments on the result of the EU referendum.

