Television audiences watching the weather forecast in Scotland received an unexpected surprise on Thursday as Britain's Prince Charles delivered the local weather report for the region.

Dressed in a dark suit, blue shirt and striped tie, Charles looked the consummate professional as he gestured towards the map behind him, describing the wet and cold conditions in store for Scotland over the coming days.

"There will be snow for the higher grounds of the highlands and Aberdeenshire. The potential for a few flurries over Balmoral, who the hell wrote this script?" he exclaimed jestingly with the broadcaster's staff on air.

"A cold day everywhere with temperatures of just 8 Celsius and a brisk northeasterly wind. Thank God it isn't a bank holiday!" he said as hearty chuckles were heard in the background.

The move comes as part of the prince's attempts to appear more accessible and less aloof to the general public. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall also tried her hand as being a weather girl.

Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall are visiting Scotland as part of their annual Holyrood Week, visiting the BBC's Scotland office as it celebrates 60 years of broadcasting.

