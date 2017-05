Visitors look at the marble and granite centre Antithesis of Sarcophagi at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Visitors look at a floral design of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Visitors take a break at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor photographs a potato display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor takes a photograph of a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A flower is seen through a hole in the marble and granite centre Antithesis of Sarcophagi at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Cacti are displayed at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool.

LONDON, London comes into full bloom this week for the annual Chelsea Flower Show, with floral displays and edgy designs expected to attract thousands of gardening fans.

The May 24-28 event, held on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, this year also features a display of thousands of crocheted poppies, an acoustic garden as well as a floral arch to mark the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

