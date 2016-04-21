U.S. photographer Annie Leibovitz is reflected in glass during a press preview of her exhibition 'WOMEN: New Portraits' at Wapping Hydraulic Power Station in London, Britain January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured with her daughter, The Princess Royal, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, in this official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday, April 20, 2016. Credit must read: c2016 Annie Leibovitz/Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle on steps at the rear of the East Terrace and East Garden with four of her dogs: clockwise from top left Willow (corgi), Vulcan (dorgie), Candy (dorgie) and Holly (corgi), in this official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday, April 20, 2016. Credit must read: c2016 Annie Leibovitz /Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second left), 12, the children of The Earl and Countess of Wessex; Mia Tindall (holding The Queen's handbag), the two year-old-daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Savannah (third right), 5, and Isla Phillips (right), 3, daughters of The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince George (second right), 2, and in The Queen's arms and in the tradition of Royal portraiture, the youngest great-grandchild, Princess Charlotte (11 months), children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in this official photograph, released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday April 20, 2016 Credit must read: c2016 Annie Leibovitz/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON Three new portraits of Queen Elizabeth taken by American photographer Annie Leibovitz were released on Thursday to mark Britain's longest-reigning monarch's 90th birthday.

Leibovitz, who has photographed Elizabeth before, took the official pictures at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The first in the sequence of relaxed images shows the monarch walking with four of her dogs in the castle grounds.

In the second picture, she sits with her two youngest grandchildren and five great-grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of the castle's semi-State apartments. Youngest great-grandchild Princess Charlotte, the 11-month-old daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate, sits on her lap.

The third portrait shows the queen with her daughter Anne, the Princess Royal, in the castle's White Drawing Room.

Elizabeth was due to celebrate her birthday with a walkabout in Windsor, meeting well-wishers. In London, there were due to be artillery gun salutes at Hyde Park and the Tower of London and parliament was to be lit up red, white and blue.

Born on April 21, 1926, Elizabeth last year surpassed the 23,226-day reign of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)