Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch dancers perform Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, interact with a child of a Bihu dancer at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a photograph with dancers, who performed traditional Bihu dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An artist helps Britain’s Prince William to play a traditional musical equipment after a Bihu dance performance at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sit in a jeep as they prepare to go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi -

Britain's Prince William wears a cap, presented by a Kaziranga National Park official, before the start of his jeep safari in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An officer presents a traditional Assamese stole to Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as her husband Prince William watches before the start of their safari at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Britain's Prince William feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi -

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit residents at a village tea garden in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju Boro/Pool -

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, decorate an Elephant Parade statue during a visit to the Mark Shand Foundation at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ian Vogler/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive to visit an elephant clinic at the discovery park in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, feed baby elephants at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, laugh as they paint an Elephant Parade statue, at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi -

Britain's Prince William decorates an Elephant Parade statue as his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, laughs during a visit to the Mark Shand Foundation at Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju Boro/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

KAZIRANGA NATIONAL PARK, India Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a jeep safari on Wednesday through an Indian national park that is home to two-thirds of the world's dwindling population of one-horned rhinos.

Prince William and wife Kate, on a week-long tour of India and Bhutan, rode in an open-topped jeep through the Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, spotting a pair of rhinos in a lagoon, as well as water buffalo and swamp deer.

The royal couple was keen to learn about efforts to combat poachers and how the wildlife affects villagers living near the park, spread across an area of 430 square km (165 sq miles).

"We felt good when the prince came to the park. We are lucky to interact with the prince," said forest ranger Salim Ahmad, adding that William had asked about the problems faced in the park and anti-poaching efforts.

The thick-skinned, one-horned Indian rhinoceros is one of five species in the world. Global conservation group WWF estimates that fewer than 3,000 of the animals survive today. They are found mostly in northeastern India, with a few hundred in neighboring Nepal.

The rhinos in Kaziranga live in swamps, forests and tall thickets of elephant grass, where poachers hide before trapping them with poison, or just shooting them dead.

William and Kate have already visited the Indian capital, New Delhi and the financial hub, Mumbai. They travel to the tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on Thursday, before returning on Saturday to India's Taj Mahal - famously visited alone by his late mother, Princess Diana, in 1992.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Douglas Busvine)