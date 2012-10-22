LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday the publicly funded BBC had serious questions to answer about a sex abuse scandal involving one of its former stars and suggestions that bosses had been involved in covering up allegations.

Pressure is growing on new BBC chief George Entwistle to explain why the internationally renowned media organization axed its own expose of alleged abuse of underage girls by the eccentric, cigar-chomping Jimmy Savile who died last year.

"The developments today are concerning because the BBC has effectively changed its story about why it dropped the Newsnight program about Jimmy Savile," Cameron said. "These are serious questions. They need to be answered."

On Monday, the editor of the BBC's "Newsnight" program stepped aside from his job after the broadcaster said he had given inaccurate or incomplete reasons for why his program dropped an investigation into Savile.

