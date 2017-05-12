EDINBURGH A number of Scottish health boards have been affected by potential cyber incidents similar to those in England, Scotland's devolved government said on Friday.

The government was working to "isolate systems which have been affected by a Ransomware cyber-attack of the kind which has also affected health trusts in NHS England," it said in a statement, adding that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon would chair an emergency meeting shortly.

"We are taking immediate steps to minimize the impact of the attack across NHS Scotland and restrict any disruption," it added.

Hospitals and surgeries across England were forced to turn away patients earlier after a ransomware cyber attack crippled some computer systems.

