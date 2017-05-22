Police are seen outside the Manchester Arena in northern England where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Super

LONDON A witness saw 20 to 30 people on the ground at a music venue where there were confirmed fatalities after a reported explosion, the BBC said on Monday.

A blast on Monday night at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)