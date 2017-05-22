Police set up a cordon outside the Manchester Arena in northern England where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Super

LONDON A British bomb disposal team is investigating a reported explosion at a major concert venue that has caused a number of deaths in the northern English city of Manchester, broadcaster Sky News reported on Monday.

"We are hearing in the last five minutes or so that bomb disposal teams have arrived on scene to begin an examination," a Sky News reporter said.

