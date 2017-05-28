Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd speaks on the BBC's Marr Show in London, May 28, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC Handout via REUTERS

LONDON Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.

Britain has repeatedly complained that technology companies have failed to disclose enough information about the encrypted messages of militant suspects, though technology companies such as Whatsapp say they cannot break end-to-end encryption.

"We are making good progress with the companies who have put in place end-to-end encryption, some of them are being more constructive that others but we will continue to build on that," Rudd said on BBC television.

"The area that I am most concerned about is the internet companies who are continuing to publish the hate publications, the hate material that is contributing to radicalizing people in this country," Rudd said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)