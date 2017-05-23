LONDON A number of people remained seriously wounded and over a dozen children were hospitalized after a suicide bomb attack in Manchester killed 22 people and injured dozens more at a concert by U.S. artist Ariana Grande, medical officials said on Tuesday.

"There are a number of individuals who have very, very serious injuries and are requiring intensive care and people who are going to be in hospital for a long time in terms of that treatment," Jon Rouse, Chief Officer of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership said.

"12 children went to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital... The other hospital received mostly adults and then there were walking wounded which will have gone to different centers, some of which would have been children," North West Ambulance Service Medical Director David Ratcliffe said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, edited by James Davey)