Harry Potter still casts spell for fans 20 years on
LONDON Dressed in a long black gown and holding a wand, George Massingham is keen for everyone to know he is a Harry Potter super fan.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that authorities were working to establish the details of a blast which killed 19 and injured dozens in the northern English city of Manchester, adding that it was being treated as an "appalling terrorist attack".
"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," she said in a statement.
"All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON Dressed in a long black gown and holding a wand, George Massingham is keen for everyone to know he is a Harry Potter super fan.
LONDON Big Hollywood names hit the red carpet in London on Wednesday for the European premiere of British director Edgar Wright's new heist movie "Baby Driver".