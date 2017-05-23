Police vehicles and a police officer are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, northern England, Britain May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Super

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that authorities were working to establish the details of a blast which killed 19 and injured dozens in the northern English city of Manchester, adding that it was being treated as an "appalling terrorist attack".

"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," she said in a statement.

"All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sandra Maler)