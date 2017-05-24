WARSAW A Polish couple died in the suicide attack in the English city of Manchester, Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Wednesday.

"The parents came after the concert to collect their daughters and unfortunately we have information that they are dead. The children are safe," Waszczykowski told private radio RMF FM.

Another Polish father was injured in the blast and underwent surgery, Waszczykowski added.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)