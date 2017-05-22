LONDON British police said that there had been a "serious incident" at a venue in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. popstar Ariana Grande was performing on Monday night, after witnesses reported hearing a loud bang at the arena.

"Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area," the Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Sandra Maler)