British Pound Sterling and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK Sterling touched session highs against the dollar and euro in late Thursday U.S. trading after comments from Bank of England policy-maker Kristin Forbes who said "'lift-off' of UK interest rates should not be delayed any longer" in a speech to the London School of Business.

At 3:31 p.m. (1931 GMT), the pound hit $1.2685 GBP= before moving to $1.2676, up 0.08 percent on the day, while the euro fell to 87.89 pence EURGBP= before bouncing up to 87.92 pence, down 0.2 percent from late on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)