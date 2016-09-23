A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman is tattooed at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man is tattooed at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman is tattooed at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man is tattooed at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman is tattooed at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tattoo enthusiast Araceli Forever poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Body artwork took center stage at the International London Tattoo Convention on Friday, where fans displayed all sorts of colorful and intricate inked creations.

More than 400 international tattoo artists will be practicing their skills in public during the three-day event, which also features entertainers and rock bands taking to the stage.

Organizers expect some 20,000 people to visit the convention.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)