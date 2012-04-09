A priest gives communion during an Easter Sunday religious service on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Sharon Sutton of Dublin (C) waves an Irish flag as the Titanic Memorial Cruise leaves port in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

John Philip of South Coast, New South Wales, Australia adjusts the life jacket of his sister, Ann Breust of Canberra, during a drill on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Three generations of the Free family from London and Manchester -- Graham, Marilyn, David, Ethan, 10, Rosie, 5, Jaki and Stan (L-R) wear period costumes while queuing to board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Sharon Sutton of Dublin waves as the Titanic Memorial Cruise leaves port in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Bernadette and Brice Christie of Grande Prairie, Alberta stand with Canadian flags as the Titanic Memorial Cruise leaves port in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise retraces the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Carmel Bradburn of Adelaide, South Australia waves as the Titanic Memorial Cruise leaves port in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise retraces the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Maritime artist James Allan Flood (2nd L) of Del Ray Beach, Florida arrives wearing period costume to board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Megan Zubok (L) and Evan Perelekos of Detroit arrive wearing period costume to board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The cruise ship Balmoral is prepared prior to boarding of passengers going on the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Washington State sisters Terri Williamson (L) of Vancouver and Tracie Brelsford of Pullman pose at a replica table setting before boarding the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. Williamson's husband's grandfather, a merchant, had a ticket to return on the Titanic but instead stayed longer in Ireland to take another boat. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Stephen and Judy Keast of Melbourne, Australia arrive wearing period costume before boarding the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. Today is Stephen and Judy's 30th wedding anniversary, and Stephen's 50th birthday. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Passengers wearing period costume queue to board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Newlyweds Mary Beth Crocker Dearing (L) and Tom Dearing of Newport, Kentucky pose while wearing period costume before boarding the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Titanic centre in Belfast is illuminated by digital projections as part of the city's festival of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Titanic's fateful maiden voyage, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Titanic centre in Belfast is illuminated by digital projections and pyrotechnics as part of the city's festival of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Titanic's fateful maiden voyage, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Robert Burr of Southampton, whose grandfather Ewart Burr was a 1st class saloon steward who perished on the Titanic, poses on the bed of a replica Titanic cabin before boarding the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Eight month old Alisa Dounaeva of Godalming is held by her mother Lorna while seeing off her grandparents on the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Kerry Kimble (R) of Oshawa, Ontario reacts after successfully donning a life jacket during a drill on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

John Philip (C) of South Coast, New South Wales, Australia adjusts his period bowler hat while donning a life jacket, during a drill on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. The cruise is to retrace the voyage of the ill-fated Titanic liner, which hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

SOUTHAMPTON, England Descendants of some of the 1,500 people killed when the Titanic sank a century ago were among the passengers on a cruise ship that set off from Britain on Sunday to retrace the route of the liner's ill-fated voyage.

Some donned period costume, including furs and feathered hats for women and suits and bowler hats for men, to board the MS Balmoral at Southampton on the southern English coast.

Passengers lined the decks and waved as the ship set sail almost 100 years after the Titanic set off on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

The Titanic was considered unsinkable but foundered in frigid Atlantic waters off Newfoundland on April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg.

Around 700 people were rescued but there were too few lifeboats to save the rest.

The world's most famous maritime disaster has fascinated people ever since, explaining why passengers from 28 countries were prepared to pay up to 8,000 pounds ($13,000) each to be a passenger on the memorial cruise organized by a British travel firm.

The Balmoral will follow in the wake of the Titanic, sailing near Cherbourg in France and then calling at Cobh in Ireland before arriving at the spot where the Titanic went down. There, on April 15, a memorial service will be held on board to mark the centenary of the disaster.

Passenger Jane Allen, whose great-uncle died on his honeymoon trip on the Titanic while her great-aunt survived, said she did not think it was "ghoulish or macabre" to go on the voyage.

"I've been to World War One and Two cemeteries in various places across the world and I think it is always important to remember. The people here in the Titanic died in very different circumstances but it was still quite unbelievable what happened that night," she told the BBC.

Organizers said 1,309 paying passengers booked on the memorial voyage.

While the Balmoral is a modern ship, the 12-night memorial cruise will try to recreate the atmosphere of the time with dishes and music from the era, while experts will give lectures about the Titanic.

A 3D version of James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster movie "Titanic" has just been released to coincide with the centenary of the sinking of the luxury liner.

A $150 million Titanic centre telling the story of the doomed liner has just opened in Belfast, Northern Ireland, beside the slipway from which the liner was launched by the Harland and Wolff shipyard a century ago.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova, Adrian Croft and Chris Helgren; editing by Andrew Roche)