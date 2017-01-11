Enter the dragon boats to the beat of the drums at annual Taiwan races
TAIPEI There was cheering, drumming and a disciplined display of coordinated strength at the annual dragon boat races on Tuesday in the Taiwan capital.
LONDON Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate joined in on a support group session at a child bereavement charity on Wednesday, as they helped the service's London center mark its one-year anniversary.
William is royal patron of Child Bereavement UK, which provides support to families and children facing the loss of a family member.
At the center in the eastern neighborhood of Stratford, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met workers and volunteers as well as families who have turned to the charity for help.
Kate, who is patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, earlier visited its Early Years Parenting Unit (EYPU), joining in a "'theraplay' session, which promotes the attachment relationship between parents and children", Kensington Palace said on Twitter.
The EYPU works with families with children under five.
KATHMANDU A 38-year-old Indian climber who made the fastest double ascent of Mount Everest and became the first woman to reach the highest point on earth twice in five days, says she will now turn her attention to smaller unclimbed peaks.