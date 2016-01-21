LONDON - Britain's National Television Awards honored Scottish actor and comedian Billy Connolly with a Special Recognition Award on Wednesday while hit show "Downton Abbey" took the best drama prize.

"It's probably the biggest honor I've ever been given," Connolly said on the red carpet. "I'm not usually in the line for these things but it's kind of bewildering me.”

"Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes was on hand to pick up the award for the series, which has won fans worldwide during its six seasons.

"Well you know it's fun to win things, I mean don't let's be under any illusion about that, and it's fun because we are at the end of the show, when we win things now it's rather a nice kind of marker to go out on," he said on arrival.

"But you know, I hope everyone wins."

The awards, which honor British television shows, drew stars from the world of music as well. Speaking on the red carpet, singer Boy George said he was still shocked by the death of music veteran David Bowie this month.

"Yeah it was a real shock, real shock," he said. "I'm still kind of getting over it I mean I'm still kind of you know, still a little bit shocked by the whole thing really."