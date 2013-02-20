LONDON The BRIT Awards, Britain's top pop music honors, were handed out at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday. Following is a list of winners of the main categories:
British Breakthrough Act:
- Ben Howard
British Female Solo Artist:
- Emeli Sande
British Group:
- Mumford & Sons
British Producer:
- Paul Epworth
British Live Act:
- Coldplay
British Male Solo Artist:
- Ben Howard
British Single:
- Adele/Skyfall
Critics' Choice:
- Tom Odell
International Female Solo Artist:
- Lana Del Rey
International Group:
- The Black Keys
International Male Solo Artist:
- Frank Ocean
MasterCard British Album of the Year:
- Emeli Sande/Our Version Of Events.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)