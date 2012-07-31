Shares of internet communication services provider Broadsoft Inc (BSFT.O) rose 11 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral," citing higher adoption of its voice and unified communication services.

The brokerage said it expects the company to benefit from an annual revenue growth of 25 percent on average over the next three years.

"The primary driver of BroadSoft's robust growth is the adoption of hosted voice-over-IP and unified communications by small businesses and enterprises," the brokerage said in a note to clients.

The recent renewal of Broadsoft's license for using Oracle's database software at a fixed cost will help the company gain operating leverage, said analyst Simona Jankowski.

The license is the single biggest factor in Broadsoft's cost of goods, she noted.

Jankowski is rated four stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine for the accuracy of her earnings estimates on BroadSoft.

She expects the company's operating margins to rise to 22 percent in the third quarter and hit 27 percent in 2013. They will bottom at 17 percent for the second quarter, she said.

The company, whose rivals include Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA and Avaya Inc AVXX.UL, is due to report its second-quarter results on August 6.

Goldman Sachs maintained its price target of $31.00 on the stock.

The company's shares were up 10 percent at $25.96 after rising as much as $26.07 earlier on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)