Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) will spin off its commercial real estate holdings into a new company that will be listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges in the second half of the year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday.

Brookfield, which manages about C$150 billion ($149 billion)in assets, said the new company will be called Brookfield Property Partners and trade under the ticker symbol "BPY."

It will comprise substantially all of Brookfield Asset's commercial property operations, including its 50 percent stake in office landlord Brookfield Office Properties BPO.TO.

Brookfield announced the spinoff earlier this year. The shares will be distributed as a special dividend to the parent company's shareholders.

Brookfield will hold on to a 90 percent interest in the company, but plans to reduce that interest over time, it said.

The new company will have assets under management of about $70 billion, permanent shareholder capital of about $25 billion and common equity of about $10 billion, Brookfield said in the filing.

It will also pay an initial annual dividend of 4 percent, Brookfield said.

($1 = 1.0039 Canadian dollars)

