SAO PAULO Shares of Brazilian commercial real estate firm BR Properties SA (BRPR3.SA) plunged their most in four months on Tuesday after the company reported sharply weaker profit and a decline in leasing spreads in the third quarter.

BR Properties reported a quarterly net profit of 89.55 million reais ($39.28 million) on Tuesday, down 65 percent from the same period a year ago. Investors were especially concerned with a decline in "leasing spreads," or the difference between what the company earns from leases on its properties and what it pays for the mortgages on those properties.

The spread on renegotiated leases of office properties fell 13.5 percentage points from the same period last year while the spread on industrial properties dropped 29 points.

At 3:47 p.m. (1747 GMT) BR Properties shares were down 4.24 percent to 18.05 reais, their lowest level in nearly two months.

The results underscore the glut in certain segments of Brazil's real estate market, which are beginning to push down rental rates and eat into developers' profits.

BR Properties shares rallied 39 percent in 2012, though concerns over rising vacancy rates in the industry as a slate of new projects reach the delivery stage have helped wipe out most of those gains this year. The stock is down 28 percent in 2013.

"Even though the numbers were in-line with our estimates, we are more concerned about the trends," wrote Credit Suisse Securities analyst Nicole Hirakawa. "Even though a contraction in rates was expected in the office portfolio, the negative leasing spread observed in industrial properties was a negative surprise."

Chief Financial Officer Pedro Daltro told analysts on a conference call Tuesday that the fall in industrial spreads was an isolated event and that "the industrial segment is relatively resilient and better than the office segment."

($1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)