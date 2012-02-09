Carla Burgos (L) and her attorney Alsion Triessl attend a news conference to comment on the extradition of Bruce Beresford-Redman to stand trial in Mexico for allegedly killing Monica Beresford-Redman, sister of Burgos, in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A hearse carrying the body of Monica Beresford-Redman arrives at Cancun's international airport in Mexico, April 28, 2010, for repatriation back to the United States. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia

LOS ANGELES A former producer of the reality TV show "Survivor" was extradited to Mexico on Wednesday to stand trial for the 2010 murder of his wife in the resort town of Cancun, attorneys in the case said.

Bruce Beresford-Redman is charged in Mexico with the brutal killing of his wife of 11 years, Monica Burgos, whose naked and beaten body was found in a sewer at a Cancun hotel in April 2010 three days after he reported her missing.

Mexican prosecutors allege that Beresford-Redman dumped his wife's body after a violent fight and fled to the United States. He was arrested in Los Angeles in November 2010 and has maintained he is innocent.

Lawyers representing Beresford said he was expected to arrive in Cancun in the early hours of Thursday morning. If convicted of murder he faces 40 years to life in jail.

Alison Triessl, an attorney for Burgos' sisters, said the extradition "marks a major milestone in our journey to ensure justice for Monica."

"After nearly 15 months in United States custody, Bruce will finally be returned to Mexico to stand trial for Monica's murder," she added.

Beresford-Redman was a co-creator of the MTV show "Pimp My Ride" and a supervising producer of reality TV's "Survivor" from 2003-2004.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Additional reporting by Isela Serrano in Cancun. Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)