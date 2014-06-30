BSkyB BSY.L, Britain's largest pay-TV company, is in talks to take a majority stake in Love Productions, which produces shows such as "The Great British Bake Off" and "Benefits Street," the Times reported, without citing sources.

The deal, which was first reported by Britain's Broadcast magazine, would add to business at BSkyB's Sky Vision distribution unit, the Times said. (bit.ly/1ltmsJ9)

The unit sells show rights to programmes produced in the UK to overseas markets.

A spokesman for BSkyB, which counts Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox as its largest shareholder, declined to comment.

