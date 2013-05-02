LONDON BSkyB said it would create 550 new jobs to meet strong demand for its television and broadband products, as it reported third quarter results showing profits racing ahead.

Britain's dominant pay-TV group, which is 39-percent-owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, provides fixed-line telephony, TV and broadband. It said it had signed up an extra 70,000 new households, in line with forecasts, taking the total retail subscriber base to 10.8 million.

Within that, its customers had signed up for an extra 715,000 new subscription products in the three months to the end of March, taking the average revenue paid per user up by 30 pounds in the year to 576 pounds.

The strong performance in customer growth helped the group to post nine month operating profit up 9 percent to 994 million pounds ($1.55 billion), compared to a forecast of 979 million.

Revenue was up 6 percent to 5.4 billion pounds, in line with consensus, and the adjusted basic earnings per share was up 16 percent.

"Despite the tough consumer environment, we added 715,000 more subscription products in three months, taking the total past 30 million for the first time," Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said.

"On the back of this growth, we are creating 550 new jobs to meet demand for our products and serve our growing customer base."

The one weak spot, however, was churn, or the number of people who left the service, which was up to 10.8 percent from 10.1 percent a year ago. Darroch put the rise down to the tough economic circumstances but said he was still comfortable with the rate.

BSkyB, which has managed to grow its business through the economic downturn by offering popular sports and movies and new technologies to help find the content, said it had seen a fivefold increase in on-demand television downloads and a 37 percent jump in movie rentals against last year.

The new jobs, which will add to 700 new positions previously announced, takes the total for 2013 to 1,250. It has added 4,000 new jobs in the last four years.

($1 = 0.6332 British pounds)

