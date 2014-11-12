LONDON BSkyB said on Wednesday the price for acquiring Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland had risen to 6.9 billion pounds ($10.9 billion) after a greater number of investors signed up for the German offer than expected.

Britain's dominant pay-TV provider said in June it would buy the Sky Italia business and a 57 percent stake in Sky Deutschland from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox for 4.9 billion pounds in cash plus a stake in a TV channel.

However under German takeover rules it also had to make the offer available to the German firm's independent investors and despite the relatively low offer, it has ended up with 90 percent of the company.

Announcing the completion of the deal, BSkyB said on Wednesday it had paid 6.9 billion pounds for the two companies, including 6.5 billion pounds in cash.

It said at the time of the deal it had funding in place to acquire 100 percent of Sky Deutschland if all the shareholders tendered their shares, but that it would be equally happy to own just the 57 percent holding owned by Murdoch.

BSkyB noted that both Standard and Poor's and Moody's had indicated recently that BSkyB was expected to maintain its investment grade credit ratings.

