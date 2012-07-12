SAO PAULO BTG Pactual (BBTG11.SA), Brazil's largest independent investment bank, has teamed up with former Vale (VALE5.SA) chief executive Roger Agnelli to set up a new mining venture, the bank said in securities filing on Thursday.

The partnership with Agnelli's investment company, AGN Participacoes, will involve investments worth up to $520 million to finance the development and growth of the business through acquisitions and proprietary projects, BTG said in the filing.

Agnelli will serve as chairman of the joint venture, known as B&A Mineracao, while Eduardo Ledsham, also a former Vale executive, will become chief executive, according to a statement released at a news conference on Thursday.

The association allows BTG Pactual to enter the mining sector directly after venturing over the past three years into projects mostly related to Brazil's buoyant consumer goods sector. BTG Pactual's merchant banking unit will represent the interests of the shop in B&A.

"We believe in the enormous potential of natural resources wealth that Latin America has," Agnelli was quoted as saying in a joint statement. "We will seek to develop innovative and environmentally sustainable activities."

The Sao Paulo-based bank has for years advised miners in takeover and capital markets transactions in Brazil and overseas.

The partnership with AGN Agroindustrial will explore "investment opportunities in the mining sector, with a focus on Brazil, Latin America and Africa," BTG Pactual said in the filing.

The association between BTG, controlled by billionaire financier Andre Esteves, who turned 44 on Thursday, and Agnelli, who started his career at Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA), unites two of Brazil's most notable deal makers of the past decade.

Agnelli, 53, clinched Vale's top job after 19 years as an investment banker with Bradesco. Known for his discipline and hot temper, he instilled a culture of meritocracy that turned Vale into Brazil's No. 1 exporter and a Wall Street darling.

Vale's revenues rose 13-fold during Agnelli's 10 years as chief executive. Profit at the company, which under Agnelli diversified by expanding from iron ore into nickel and fertilizers, jumped about 11-fold, while production of iron ore - its flagship product - almost doubled.

BTG and Esteves himself have become symbols of Brazil's growing economic might, competing head to head with global investment banks in a country with bustling capital markets and a promising growth outlook.

Since it was formed it 2009, BTG has been in a deal-making frenzy in Brazil and abroad as Esteves, the bank's CEO and majority shareholder, strives to turn the firm into the largest investment bank in emerging markets by the end of the decade.

Units of BTG Pactual, a blend of common and preferred shares of the shop's investment banking and private equity divisions, fell 0.60 percent to 29.92 reais, in line with the fall of 0.74 percent of Brazil's benchmark Bovespa .BVSP index.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; additional reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo and Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, John Wallace and Andre Grenon)