BUDAPEST Hungary plans to buy GE Capital's local unit Budapest Bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as part of a drive by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to boost state influence in key sectors of the economy.

The move would come after the government in July acquired German bank BayernLB's [BAYLB.UL] loss-making Hungarian unit MKB Bank.

Development Minister Miklos Sesztak was quoted as saying by weekly Figyelo the government would like to see up to 70 percent of the banking sector in local hands, even higher than a 50 percent target previously flagged by Orban.

The sources said the sale of Budapest Bank was imminent but gave no indication of a likely price.

A Budapest Bank spokeswoman said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions: "We do not comment on market rumor or speculation". A GE spokeswoman declined to comment. The Economy Ministry was not available for immediate comment.

Most Hungarian banks suffered deep losses in recent years and had to be recapitalized, as Orban slapped them with one of the highest bank levies in Europe and other punitive steps to help stabilize the state budget and cut households' debt burden.

But Budapest Bank, Hungary's 10th-largest lender by assets according to central bank figures from 2013, turned a profit of 8.7 billion forints last year, making it one of the few banks still in the black.

The sector as a whole posted a loss of 73.9 billion forints.

GE Capital, part of U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co, has said it may also sell its Polish lender Bank BPH, an acknowledgement it failed to make the business thrive, even though Poland's banks did not suffer the sort of losses which hit many in Europe.

Major banks in Hungary include home-grown OTP Bank, Austrian Erste Bank and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit and Belgian KBC.

Budapest Bank has been active in Hungary since 1987 and has more than 100 branches across the central European country, according to data on its website.

