RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
EDMONTON Canada is open to talks about what to do with its 8.5 percent stake in the Hibernia offshore oil project, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.
"Certainly we're open to discussions about Hibernia," Flaherty told reporters in Edmonton. He declined to say when the government might sell its stake and how much such a sale might raise.
Along the with Canadian government, the other partners in Hibernia are: Suncor Energy Inc, with 20 percent; Exxon Mobil Corp, with 33.125 percent; Chevron Corp, with 26.875 percent; Murphy Oil Corp with 6.5 percent and Statoil with 5 percent.
(Reporting by Nia Williams, writing by David Ljunggren)
Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
SAO PAULO Azul SA and several shareholders raised 2.021 billion reais ($645 million) in a dual initial public offering in São Paulo and New York on Monday, as soaring investor demand led Brazil's No. 3 airline to boost the size of the deal by almost one-fifth.