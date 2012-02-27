Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
The unemployment rate is unlikely to tick back up to 9 percent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Monday.
Buffett said Berkshire's businesses not related to housing are hiring and Berkshire as a whole is likely to have more employees at year's end than at the start of the year.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.