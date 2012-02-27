Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Warren Buffett would choose Wells Fargo & Co if he could only own one bank stock, the legendary investor told CNBC on Monday.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is already a major Wells shareholder. He told CNBC he thought American banks had rebounded from the financial crisis and were in their best shape ever.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.