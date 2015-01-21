Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
SOFIA Bulgaria's parliament voted on Wednesday to dismiss the central bank's deputy governor over the Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) failure last year.
Corpbank was hit by a bank run in June, triggering the Balkan country's worst financial crisis since the 1990s.
In June, Tsvetan Gounev, deputy central bank governor in charge of banking supervision, voluntarily took a leave of absence after prosecutors opened an investigation against him.
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.