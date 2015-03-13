The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

SOFIA The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that risks to Bulgaria's outlook had increased, urging the government to push ahead with reforms and show prompt action to restore trust in its banking supervision following a banking crisis.

The collapse of Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) 6C9.BB, last year strained the finances of a country already struggling with weak economic growth and falling foreign investment.

"The coalition government may face challenges in pushing through the difficult measures required to reduce macro-financial risks and raise growth," the IMF said in a statement after a 10-day staff visit to Bulgaria.

"Prompt action, backed by broad political support, is needed to address institutional weaknesses exposed by the bank failure, including in banking supervision."

The government aims to limit its fiscal deficit to 3 percent of GDP this year, after it reached 3.7 percent in 2014.

The IMF said the target was achievable, but that the government needed to keep spending tight. Bulgaria needs to keep its fiscal shortfall under control to protect its currency peg to the euro.

The Fund urged the government not to rush with plans to change rules for private pension funds, concerned that hurried legislation might not have the desired outcome.. It also urged reforms in the country's inefficient energy and health sectors and action to fight rampant graft.

Economic growth, which the IMF sees at 1.25 percent this year, faces risks from slow demand in the euro zone and possible spillover effects from developments in Greece, the Ukraine crisis and sanctions on Russia.

The IMF said it would carry out an assessment together with the World Bank in late March to help improve banking supervision, and said the country should also seek an in-depth review by outside banking experts.

It also urged an independent review of the country's Financial Supervision Commission's supervisory framework and urged the country's audit regulator come up with concrete plans to boost accountability of auditors.

Bulgarian prosecutors have asked a court to revoke the license of KPMG in Bulgaria, after a regulator accused the global accounting firm of not properly vetting the books of Corporate Commercial Bank. KPMG has declined to comment.

