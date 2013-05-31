SOFIA Bulgaria's new Socialist-led government may cancel a privatization of the state railway company's cargo unit after the move was deferred for the fourth time in three months.

The deadline for offers for the cargo business of the debt-laden BDZ railways has been shunted back to June 25, Bulgaria's privatization agency said in a statement on Friday.

The BDZ has hoped to eventually raise around 100 million levs ($66.74 million) from the sale to ease a 700-million-lev debt load and allow it to tap a World Bank loan. But the sell-off deadline has now been delayed on three occasions.

The government, which won a parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday, said it could try to cancel the sale to avoid job cuts in the operator. "My desire is to try to stop (it)," Transport Minister Danail Papazov said. "The cargo unit should be state-owned and we should try to make it more effective."

Papazov did not say what measures could be taken to stabilize the cargo unit as his ministry needed to do a thorough analysis before making a final recommendation.

The privatization agency will take the final decision but take into account the transport minister's view as the highest representative of the state.

Bulgaria's previous center-right government, toppled after mass protests against widespread corruption and low living standards in February, said the BDZ - with 4,500 ageing railcars and 3,900 employees - could be rescued only by being privatized.

Opponents of the sale have said it would not be conducted transparently and lead to mass layoffs if carried out.

The Sofia City Court ordered a freeze of all the cargo unit's assets after a request from Dublin-based creditor Depfa Bank in February.

($1 = 1.4984 Bulgarian levs)

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Mark Heinrich)