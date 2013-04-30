FRANKFURT European regulators will decide within two months how to conduct an extensive review of the euro zone's lenders, Bundesbank Vice-President Sabine Lautenschlaeger said.

Regulators hope that more integrated bank oversight will make it easier to spot risks emerging and help prevent a repeat of a crisis that cost taxpayers billions of euros in bank rescues and state bailouts.

Before the European Central Bank starts supervising euro zone banks next year as a first step towards a planned banking union, it wants to take stock of the lenders' health. So far it has been unclear how such a review would fit in with stress tests planned by the European Banking Authority.

Lautenschlaeger, who is in charge of banking supervision on the German central bank's board, said the ECB, the EBA and national supervisors had decided to cooperate on the matter and were now discussing details.

"There will probably be an asset quality review done by EBA, a balance sheet assessment by the ECB as well as a stress test by EBA," Lautenschlaeger told a journalist club event on Monday, in remarks that were released for publication on Tuesday.

"It will be decided within the next two months in what order and at which institutions this will take place, whether there will be combined things," she said.

Neither EBA nor the ECB had made up their minds yet, she said and pointed to EBA's Board of Supervisors meeting on May 15.-16, where it is due to decide how it will proceed with its checks.

Raimund Roeseler, who sits on EBA's Board of Supervisors and is the head of banking supervision at German markets watchdog Bafin, has said the data demanded by the regulators will lead to three different sets of results, complicating communications about their outcome.

The EBA is due to conduct stress tests of banks' vulnerabilities and separately analyze bank assets, while the ECB will sift through the balance sheets of the 130 banking groups it will be responsible for supervising directly.

Preparatory work at the ECB to set up a Single Supervisory Mechanism has been stepped up. About 80 national officials have been seconded to Frankfurt so far for initial periods of six months, people familiar with the matter said.

The ECB cannot start officially recruiting staff for the SSM until the legislation has been formally adopted, which ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday is expected to happen in July.

With respect to U.S. plans to tighten oversight of foreign banks in the United States, Lautenschlaeger said this could lead to a similar move in Europe.

In December, Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo said foreign banks should be required to hold as much capital as their U.S. counterparts, regardless of how their overseas parent companies are funded - a move that could trigger competition among regulators requiring banks to hold different levels of capital.

"You have to ask the question whether your supervisory system in Europe is still seen as equivalent by the United States and because these are reciprocal matters, Europe has to think about whether the U.S. system is still equivalent," she said.

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen, Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt and Laura Noonan in London; editing by Stephen Nisbet)