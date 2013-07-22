Mercedes-Benz cars are displayed in a dealership of German car manufacturer Daimler in Munich May 17, 2013. Picture taken May 17.

FRANKFURT The German economy showed robust growth in the second quarter of this year, boosted by industrial production and construction, the Bundesbank said on Monday, adding that the economy might grow more slowly after that.

"The assessment that, after the weather-related weak start to 2013, the German economy expanded strongly in the second quarter, has been confirmed by the current indicators," the German central bank said in its monthly bulletin.

"Looking into the summer quarter, signs of a slowing down of economic growth are stronger."

Turning into money and credit growth, the Bundesbank said that monetary data does not point to any upside inflation risks in the euro zone, and added that negative shocks could hamper credit supply and thus the economy in the peripheral countries.

"This could, as it is linked to further contraction in money and credit volumes, increase downward risks to price stability," the Bundesbank said.

But it added that monetary policy could react to country-specific risks only if they endanger price stability in the euro zone as a whole.

