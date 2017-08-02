FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge CEO says to 'evaluate best path' amid consolidation talk
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 1:26 PM / a day ago

Bunge CEO says to 'evaluate best path' amid consolidation talk

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) will "evaluate the best path" for the company with shareholders in mind, Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder said on Wednesday when asked whether a sale of the company is possible.

"There's no entrenchment," he said during an earnings conference call with analysts.

Bunge was approached by rival commodities trader Glencore PLC (GLEN.L) with a takeover offer in May.

Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum

