WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. business inventories rose in January as sales continued to decline, suggesting businesses could take longer than previously thought to reduce the stock of unsold merchandise clogging up warehouses.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that inventories increased 0.1 percent. December's inventories were revised down to show them unchanged instead of ticking up 0.1 percent as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories, which are a key component of gross domestic product, to be unchanged in January.

Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, increased 0.2 percent in January after a similar rise in December.

Government data last month showed businesses had made less progress reducing the inventory overhang in the fourth quarter than initially thought. Inventories subtracted just over one-tenth of a percentage point from fourth-quarter GDP growth.

Businesses accumulated record inventory in the first half of 2015, which outpaced demand. Though the pace of restocking slowed, inventories remained high in the second half of the year, posing a downside risk to GDP growth in 2016.

Business sales fell 0.4 percent in January after decreasing 0.7 percent in December. At January's sales pace, it would take 1.40 months for businesses to clear shelves. That was the highest inventory-to-sales ratio since May 2009 and up from 1.39 in December.

The high ratio suggests businesses could continue working through the inventory glut through the first half of the year, hurting manufacturing and curbing GDP growth.

