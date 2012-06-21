LONDON Talk of a pick-up in private equity deals is back on the agenda after KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) sold Alliance Boots ABN.UL to a U.S. pharmacy group, allowing KKR to exit its 2007 leveraged buyout, Europe's largest-ever.

It's not the only sizeable deal on the menu of professional dealmakers.

Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and BC Partners BCPRT.UL teamed up to bid for frozen goods group Iglo, a deal worth 2.8 billion euros ($3.56 billion) in what would be the largest private equity deal in Europe so far this year.

And talk has lately circulated that Tom Alexander, former chief executive of Everything Everywhere, is looking for private equity money to back an 8 billion pound ($12.6 billion) takeover at Britain's biggest mobile operator.

The size of that deal far outstrips the debt financing banks are willing to provide, people in the market say. But sentiment in the private equity world is on the up after Alliance Boots.

"It is good for the market, make no mistake. It's a big return of capital to the (investors) and that's good for everyone," said Steve Conway, head of Citigroup's (C.N) financial entrepreneurs group in Europe.

The two-part sale to U.S. pharmacy group Walgreen WAG.N announced on Tuesday will earn KKR a welcome return after a roller-coaster ride in private equity markets ever since the bursting of the credit bubble in 2007.

Buyout firms raise money from pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance groups, which they must use to buy businesses within five or six years, or hand back.

At the same time, they must constantly refresh their portfolios by selling mature companies, either to other buyout firms, public markets or large corporate groups.

That puts them under pressure to do deals even if other companies are hesitant to do so because of the weak economic climate. And so far this year, they haven't been doing well.

EQT pulled the sale of Danish IT group KMD last week after bids fell short of its 700 million euros pricetag, people familiar with the situation said. Overall, new private equity deals are down 19 percent on last year to $103 billion globally, and sales of companies are down 26 percent to $145 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

TOP OF THE MARKET

When KKR backed Stefano Pessina's 11 billion pound ($17.3 billion) buyout of Alliance Boots in 2007, it was seen by some as the pinnacle of private equity dealmaking in Europe.

In the months that followed, credit markets ground to a halt, pessimism replaced optimism and many predicted catastrophe for Alliance Boots and other highly-leveraged buyout deals of that era.

Should Walgreen follow through with its plan to buy the remainder of Alliance Boots, KKR stands to earn 2.7 times its initial investment in sterling terms, a person familiar with the situation said. If Walgreen's shares rise in value, the return could be even greater.

It's a strong performance in the current climate which, on those terms, could make KKR partners some 400 million pounds in carried interest - the 20 percent performance bonus that private equity firms can earn.

But few predict a return to the heady days and frothy prices of 2007.

"Some people look back on 2006 and 2007 as a heyday for private equity," said a senior European private equity executive. "I think it was out of the ordinary."

Smaller deals, with less debt, are ultimately the future for the private equity industry, he believes.

Still, big buyout firms do still have large funds and routinely consider bigger fish, such as Everything Everywhere, which people familiar with the situation say has drawn the attention of KKR and Apax APAX.UL among others.

"In these markets you have windows when you can finance those deals and sometimes they open and close, and I would say today for a deal of that size the market is closed. In three or six months' time, the markets could be open again," said a second senior private equity executive.

That doesn't stop dealmakers doing extensive due diligence and having meetings with potential sellers and buyers of companies, hoping to position themselves for the future.

"The scarce resource in the buyout community today is the new deal. You would be astonished at the number of rocks these guys turn over," said Citigroup's Conway.

"They are professional deal doers and hunters and if they are not in front of these deals a long time in advance, they don't stand a chance."

(Editing by Douwe Miedema and David Holmes)