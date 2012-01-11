Hedge fund Taconic Capital reported a roughly 5 percent stake in CA Inc (CA.O) and said it was in talks with the business software maker's management about its business strategy, sending the company's shares up 6 percent in after-hours trading.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Taconic owns 5.14 percent, or about 25.4 million shares, of CA as of Jan 6, which it acquired for about $563.5 million.

Taconic said the company needed to increase margins in its enterprise business segment and implement a senior management compensation structure that is based mainly on total shareholder returns rather than on absolute growth metrics.

"The Reporting Persons recognize management's recent efforts to begin addressing these issues, but they emphasize the importance of taking substantial and timely action in pursuit of these objectives," Taconic said.

Shares of CA, which makes software to manage large computer networks, rose to $22.15 in trading after the bell. They closed at $20.94 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)