Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
Business software maker CA Inc (CA.O) appointed Otto Berkes, one of the four founders of Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Xbox console, as chief technology officer.
Berkes was most recently the technology chief at Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) HBO and worked on the development of HBO GO amongst other things.
Before joining HBO, Berkes spent 18 years at Microsoft.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has told Western Digital Corp not to interfere in the sale of its prized chip unit, rejecting claims it has breached a joint venture contract and threatening legal action.