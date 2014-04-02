U.S. contractor CACI International Inc (CACI.N) cut its fiscal 2014 forecast as it struggles with reduced government spending and delays in getting new contracts.

CACI's shares fell as much as 9 percent after the bell.

The company, which provides services to national security missions of the U.S. government, expects to earn $5.12-$5.51 per share, down from its earlier estimate of $5.59-5.98.

CACI also cut its revenue forecast to $3.50 billion-$3.60 billion from $3.65 billion-$3.80 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.78 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CACI also said it was facing reductions in Afghanistan-related material purchases.

The company's shares were trading down at $68 after the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $74.56 on the New York Stock Exchange.

