VIENNA UniCredit, the biggest shareholder in CA Immobilien, is considering selling its 16.8 percent stake in the Austrian real estate company, CA Immo said on Monday.

"Given the early stage, the outcome of such process is uncertain and therefore currently unpredictable. Management will supporting this process," CA Immo said in a statement.

The remaining shares of CA Immo are in free float.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Louise Heavens)