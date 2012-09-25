Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Cairn Energy Plc (CNE.L) has raised $910 million by selling an 8 percent stake in Cairn India (CAIL.NS), continuing the sell-down of its historic interest in the Indian business it formerly controlled to fund new projects.

Cairn Energy retains a 10 percent stake in Cairn India after selling nearly 153 million shares, the company said, confirming what a source had told Reuters earlier on Tuesday.

The proceeds of the sale will be used to help fund the development of Cairn's recently acquired positions in the North Sea, where it has spent over $1 billion buying two companies.

Over the last two years, Cairn has shifted its focus towards the North Sea and the Mediterranean, adding those regions to its core exploration assets in Greenland, as it moves away from the oil fields it helped discover and develop in India.

It sold a controlling stake in Cairn India to London-listed miner Vedanta Resources (VED.L) in an $8.7 billion deal last year.

"It is likely that Cairn will sell its remaining stake in Cairn India at some stage in order to fund its development and exploration programs," analyst Richard Griffith at brokerage Oriel said in a note.

The British oil firm had launched the offering on Monday for between 317.90 rupees and 328.30 rupees per share, a discount of between 5 and 8.7 percent to Cairn India's closing price on Monday, a source told Reuters.

Citigroup (C.N) was the sole bookrunner for the transaction.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong and Sarah Young in London; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and David Holmes)