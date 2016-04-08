MILAN Italian media group Cairo Communication (CAI.MI) said on Friday it had launched a share-swap offer on the entire share capital of publisher RCS MediaGroup (RCSM.MI) in a bid to create a large multimedia and publishing house.

The deal could combine Cairo's periodicals, TV operations and publishing dealership with the RCS newspaper and multimedia business, which includes the publishing of Italy's leading daily newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The move comes just weeks after carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI), the largest shareholder of heavily indebted RCS, said it would sell its stake in the publisher.

In a statement, Cairo Communication said one of the conditions of the offer was to have at least 50 percent plus 1 share of RCS. The offer was launched at a ratio of 0.12 Cairo share for each RCS share.

Cairo Communication said it did not plan to de-list RCS after the offer, but would evaluate its options should it hold more than 90 percent of its share capital after its conclusion.

A source close to Cairo said the offer was meant to end the uncertainty at RCS, which has been renegotiating its debt with creditor banks for months. The publisher's net debt stood at just under 500 million euros ($570 million) at the end of 2015.

Cairo Communication is led by Urbano Cairo, who already holds a 4.7 percent stake in RCS. Should his company become RCS's largest shareholder, it would finally establish someone from the media and publishing business as its largest investor.

Equita SIM and Banca IMI, controlled by Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), one of RCS MediaGroup's main shareholders and also among its creditor banks, are acting as financial advisors on this deal.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Andrew Roche)