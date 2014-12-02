Ghosn wants Mitsubishi to reform, rules out Nissan merger
BEKASI, Indonesia A full merger of Japanese car makers Mitsubishi Motors Corp (MMC) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd is not on the table, Carlos Ghosn, chairman of both firms, said on Tuesday.
BEIJING China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (CALC) (1848.HK) on Tuesday said it has finalised a $10.2 billion deal to buy 100 planes from European aircraft maker Airbus Group NV (AIR.PA) subject to shareholder approval.
The jets will be delivered over the period 2016-2022, and will be funded by bank loans, debt, equity financing and working capital among other means, CALC said in a stock exchange filing.
The deal, first announced on Nov. 6, includes 74 A320neo planes. The A320neo is a revamped version of the bestselling 150-seat A320, offering fuel savings of 15 percent and due to enter service late next year.
Hong Kong-based CALC is part of an expanding breed of Chinese leasing companies focusing on medium-haul aircraft for the country's crowded domestic routes.
China is the world's fastest-growing aviation market and is set to surpass the United States as the busiest domestic air travel market within 10 years, according to recent Airbus forecasts.
BEIJING Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Nissan Motor Co are studying joint production of so-called multi-purpose “people mover” vehicles at a new manufacturing facility Mitsubishi officially opened on Tuesday.