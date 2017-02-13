The city of Oroville is empty after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam, in Oroville, California, U.S. February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living down river from the tallest dam in the United States remains in effect but officials are working on a plan to allow the residents to return to their homes, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Monday.

California water officials were draining water from the Oroville Dam to relieve pressure on a damaged spillway that threatened public safety and led to a sudden evacuation order on Sunday.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Daniel Trotta)